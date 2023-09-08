Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.68% of Genuine Parts worth $160,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,801. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.