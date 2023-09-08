GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 3,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $105,798,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $98,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. 132,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

