Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,078 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $166.66. 254,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,868. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

