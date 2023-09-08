Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.23. 161,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,575. The stock has a market cap of $244.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

