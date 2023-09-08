Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,828. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

