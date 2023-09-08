GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST stock opened at $549.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

