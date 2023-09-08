Deuterium Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 7.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. 315,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

