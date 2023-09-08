GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

