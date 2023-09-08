GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.