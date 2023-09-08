Geller Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 359 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $691.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

