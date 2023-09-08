Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.