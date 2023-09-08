Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

SPWH opened at $3.34 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

