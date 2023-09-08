Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.17. 72,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,561. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

