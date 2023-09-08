Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.05 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 388,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.