Stifel Financial Corp Has $160.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $160,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $497.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

