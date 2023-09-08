Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.10% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

