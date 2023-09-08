State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. 126,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,630. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

