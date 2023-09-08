Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $120,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.72. 66,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,563. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

