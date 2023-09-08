Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 3.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

