Swmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Swmg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USMV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 1,447,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

