KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 3.6% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.26. 63,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,329. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

