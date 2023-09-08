S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $148,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 173,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 144,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $394.47 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.61 and a 200-day moving average of $370.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

