Financial Architects Inc Purchases 4,632 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

