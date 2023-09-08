American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

