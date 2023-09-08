Geller Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

