Geller Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

