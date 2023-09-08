Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,831 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

URI stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.96 and a 200 day moving average of $412.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

