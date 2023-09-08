Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $690.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

