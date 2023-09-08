Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 438 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.