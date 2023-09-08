Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.