Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

