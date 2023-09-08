Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

