Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,690 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 163,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.