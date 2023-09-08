Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $419.00 million-$423.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.07 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Intapp has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,740.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.