Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Yext Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. 446,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

