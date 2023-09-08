Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,948. Intapp has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intapp by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

