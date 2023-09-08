Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,941 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

