Financial Architects Inc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

