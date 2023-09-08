P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.10. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 18,886 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,305,442 shares in the company, valued at $90,228,958.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PIII shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

