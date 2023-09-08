Bank of America Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $11.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ChargePoint Stock Down 11.0 %

CHPT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

