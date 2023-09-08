Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,111. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.84 and its 200-day moving average is $497.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

