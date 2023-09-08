Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 7,707 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

