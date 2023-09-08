Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $875.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.62.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

