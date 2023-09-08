Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 178 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

