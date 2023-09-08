Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $397,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,626,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

EL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 209,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,599. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

