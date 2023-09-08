Robotti Robert Sells 753 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics makes up about 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.30% of Methode Electronics worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,022. The stock has a market cap of $880.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

