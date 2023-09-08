Swmg LLC Invests $8.30 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QUAL traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,104 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

