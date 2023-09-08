Nwam LLC Sells 101 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,436.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,448.81. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

