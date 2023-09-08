GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

