GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,115 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,148,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

